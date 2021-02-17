LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $92,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold a total of 92,421 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

