LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,421 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,852. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.