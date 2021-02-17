Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.75

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and traded as high as $32.00. Lundin Energy shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 371 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

Lundin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

