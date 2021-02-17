Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 6,530,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,552 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 9,585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Lumentum stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.76. 1,153,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.