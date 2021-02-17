LTO Network Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. LTO Network has a market cap of $94.25 million and $12.95 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.97 or 0.00864468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048928 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.62 or 0.05028417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024376 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00032591 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,601 coins and its circulating supply is 274,207,326 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

