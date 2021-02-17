Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) released its earnings results on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,300. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

