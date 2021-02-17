Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the building manufacturing company on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

