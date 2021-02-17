Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Up 20.4% in January

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,584 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189,468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $3,677,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPX shares. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. 151,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,300. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

