Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of A10 Networks worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in A10 Networks by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 415,314 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 253.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 457,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 328,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 50.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 197,810 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $930,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATEN opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $708.78 million, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,889 shares of company stock worth $142,545. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

