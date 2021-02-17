Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,468 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $618.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

