Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,449 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.38. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

