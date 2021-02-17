Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,982,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $10,324,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 191,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.74.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $172.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

