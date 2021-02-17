Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,763 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,684,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

