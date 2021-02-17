Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,881 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.80% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $26,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 118,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

