Loom Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.46 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $104.14 million and $27.46 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00063289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.17 or 0.00852261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00047588 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.95 or 0.05052441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00024361 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00031614 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

LOOM is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

