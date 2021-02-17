Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.80

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 2330693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

