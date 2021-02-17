Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Marriott International by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,897,000 after buying an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after buying an additional 272,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.04 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

