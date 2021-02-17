Lincoln National Corp Makes New $443,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,224 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 88.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,409 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 54.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after acquiring an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,131,315 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $174,268,000 after acquiring an additional 134,583 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 25.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $158,608,000 after purchasing an additional 211,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 314.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after purchasing an additional 762,438 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.58.

SEA stock opened at $278.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day moving average of $179.92. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

