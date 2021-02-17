Lincoln National Corp Has $522,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.