Lincoln National Corp Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 373,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 219,446 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $2,583,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 135,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

