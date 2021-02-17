Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of FLDR stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04.

