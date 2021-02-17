Lincoln National Corp Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

