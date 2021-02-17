Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 6,519 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

