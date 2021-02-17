Lincoln Electric’s (LECO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $116.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.90. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $125.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $748,732.82. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16,051.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

