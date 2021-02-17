Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.48

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $9.90. Lightbridge shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 2,687 shares.

The company has a market cap of $51.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lightbridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 27,062.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Lightbridge worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

