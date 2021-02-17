Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 96,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,719. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after buying an additional 57,524 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $31,856,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 978,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

