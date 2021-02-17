Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Posts Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 168,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $26.63.

Liberty Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

