Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Up 44.3% in January

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 682,600 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the January 14th total of 473,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of USA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 889,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,373. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 29.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,573 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,683,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,324 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
