Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Up 44.3% in January

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 682,600 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the January 14th total of 473,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of USA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 889,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,373. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Brock purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 29.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,573 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,683,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,324 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

