Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Update

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,810,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 15,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LI stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Li Auto by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,494 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

