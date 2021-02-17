Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 566,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,835,674. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

