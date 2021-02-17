Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LXP opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LXP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.