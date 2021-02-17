Landore Resources (LON:LND) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

Shares of Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44), but opened at GBX 32.25 ($0.42). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 32.88 ($0.43), with a volume of 952,411 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £31.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.91.

Landore Resources Company Profile (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal projects in eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include six leases and 1,419 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 30,507 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares.

