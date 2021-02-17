Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 946 Average PT from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 946 ($12.36).

LRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) from GBX 963 ($12.58) to GBX 945 ($12.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

LON:LRE opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Friday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 358.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 715.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 722.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 631.58%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

