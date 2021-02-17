Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.41

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $15.02. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 77 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $90.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

