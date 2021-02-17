La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%.

Shares of LZB stock traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,746,255.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $174,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 240,082 shares of company stock worth $9,596,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LZB. Raymond James lifted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.