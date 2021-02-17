Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 756.0 days.
KYKOF stock remained flat at $$29.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. Kyowa Kirin has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
