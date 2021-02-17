Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 756.0 days.

KYKOF stock remained flat at $$29.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. Kyowa Kirin has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.