KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CFO Sells $59,200.00 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CFO Brent C. Bruun sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $59,200.00.

Shares of KVH Industries stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 171,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,957. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $278.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KVHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.