Kulicke and Soffa Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,598 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,380% compared to the average daily volume of 108 put options.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

