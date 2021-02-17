Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter worth $29,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.40.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

