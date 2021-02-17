Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,681 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,530,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 721,262 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

