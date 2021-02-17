Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $9.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.32. 33,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,573. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -670.25 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

