Koppers (KOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Koppers to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Koppers stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $746.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

