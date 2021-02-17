Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the January 14th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 312,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,179. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOPN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $588,566.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock worth $1,779,505. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

