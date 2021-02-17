Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) (CVE:KTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) (CVE:KTN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.41. Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 649,717 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.55 million and a P/E ratio of -50.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.

About Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; and Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.