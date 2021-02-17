KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) & WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Financial Review

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WW International and KM Wedding Events Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International $1.41 billion 1.38 $119.62 million $1.79 16.04 KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than KM Wedding Events Management.

Risk and Volatility

WW International has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WW International and KM Wedding Events Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88% KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WW International and KM Wedding Events Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 1 4 9 0 2.57 KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

WW International currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Given WW International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WW International is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of WW International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WW International beats KM Wedding Events Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, workshops, magazine subscriptions, retail partners, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About KM Wedding Events Management

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc., a development stage company, operates in the wedding services industry in the United States and India. The company provides matrimonial services, such as matchmaking and partner identification services through various delivery channels comprising print and visual media, Website, physical centers, and events; and wedding hall leasing services, as well as wedding catering and event management services. It also offers its services under the Kalyanamalai brand name. The company serves Indian high-income group, higher middle-income group, and other affluent individuals. KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Dublin, California.

