Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG) Trading Down 2.2%

Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG) dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 237,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 131,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.74 million and a PE ratio of -28.57.

About Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.