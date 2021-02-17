Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.30

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €9.30 ($10.94) and last traded at €8.92 ($10.49), with a volume of 1304437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.61 ($10.13).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KCO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.35 ($11.00) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.89 ($8.11).

Get Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $904.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.45.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.