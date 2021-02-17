Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 14th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.20.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

