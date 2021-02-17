KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Shares of KREF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $22.03.

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 100,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,867,659.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 539,176 shares of company stock worth $10,004,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

