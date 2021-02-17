KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 249,150 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 907.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 163,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 147,636 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 8,672.4% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

NYSE KIO opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

